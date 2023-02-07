RSVP for Ice Age Trail Habitat Improvement

media release: Shake off the winter blues with the annual felling of eastern red cedar at the Alliance-owned Steenbock Preserve. We will remove invasive brush and trees from the remnant prairie and savanna to reveal the viewshed of Lake Wisconsin and the Baraboo Hills. Provided there is adequate snow cover, we’ll brush piles, too.

Join us each day, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, through Friday, February 10, Gibraltar Rock Segment at Steenbock Preserve, and learn what it takes to restore the savannas of the Steenbock Preserve.

We need swampers (volunteers who create brush piles) and brush-cutters. NPS certified sawyers are welcome and encouraged to bring their chainsaw and PPE. No experience is necessary and there’s a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities. Hands-on training provided by certified and friendly volunteer crew leaders gets you into the mix right away.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register by noon Tuesday, February 7, 2023. This allows our project team to assign work crews and properly plan for lunch. Limit: 50 volunteers each day. So don’t wait to register.

Parking is located at the parking lot on Hwy 113 at the Colsac Ferry Crossing. Please follow the yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs. Parking may be limited this time of year, so please consider ride-sharing. There is no overnight camping or base camp for this project.

What to Bring

• Bring winter-appropriate footwear. If snowy/icy, consider snowshoes and ice cleats (Micro Spikes, Yak Traks, etc.) for secure footing.

• A plastic sled and/or backpack for hauling gear may prove helpful.

• Appropriate ‘near-fire’ clothing (no synthetics – leave that fancy coat at home).

• Clothing to dress in layers (for warmth and to keep dry).

• A daypack, sunscreen, and leather gloves.

• A water bottle(s) and a thermos filled with a warm beverage.

• NPS certified sawyers are welcome and encouraged to bring your own saw and PPE.

Looking Ahead

February 9 – 10, Gibraltar Rock Segment, Columbia County

Felling, piling, and burning eastern red cedar continues at the Steenbock Preserve. Join us as we pull back the cedar curtain and unveil the view of Lake Wisconsin and the Baraboo Hills.

Questions?

Please contact Steve Pence, Land Restoration Specialist, by emailing: steve@iceagetrail.org