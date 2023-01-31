RSVP for Ice Age Trail Habitat Improvement

media release: Invasive trees and brush ring the remnant prairie atop the eight-acre, raised-bedrock formation affectionately named Mammoth’s Back, an Alliance-owned preserve. To preserve the hilltop prairie and promote a healthy native ecosystem, we will continue to cut and treat invasive brush species. Provided there is adequate snow cover, we will burn brush piles, too.

Join us each day, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday through Saturday, Cross Plains Segment at Mammoth’s Back Preserve, to help restore the hillside to its natural glory.

We need swampers (volunteers who haul brush for the fire) and brush-cutters. NPS certified sawyers are welcome and encouraged to bring their chainsaw and PPE.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register by noon on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Limit: 50 volunteers – so don’t wait to register! Lunch is provided each day.

No experience is necessary and there’s a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities. Hands-on training provided by certified and friendly volunteer crew leaders will get you into the mix right away.

Parking is located off Stagecoach Road in the Mammoth’s Back Preserve parking lot. Registrants will get specific instructions a day or two before the event. Please follow the yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs.

Parking may be limited, so please consider ride-sharing.

There is no overnight camping or base camp for this project.

What to Bring

• Bring winter-appropriate footwear. If snowy/icy, consider snowshoes and ice cleats (Micro Spikes, Yak Traks, etc.) for secure footing.

• A plastic sled and/or backpack for hauling gear may prove helpful.

• Appropriate ‘near-fire’ clothing (no synthetics – leave that fancy coat at home).

• Clothing to dress in layers (for warmth and to keep dry).

• A daypack, sunscreen, and leather gloves.

• A water bottle(s) and a thermos filled with a warm beverage.

• NPS certified sawyers are welcome and encouraged to bring your own saw and PPE.

Looking Ahead

February 9 – 10, Gibraltar Rock Segment, Columbia County

Felling, piling, and burning eastern red cedar continues at the Steenbock Preserve. Join us as we pull back the cedar curtain and unveil the view of Lake Wisconsin and the Baraboo Hills.

Questions?

Please contact Steve Pence, Land Restoration Specialist, by emailing: steve@iceagetrail.org