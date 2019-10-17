RSVP for Ice Lanterns: Fun with Texture

press release: Explore the magic of ice lanterns with texturing techniques! Using household items like doormats, dish racks, and bubble wrap, add texture to your ice lanterns to make the light dance. We will show you some of these texturing techniques, display completed ice lanterns, and offer a general overview of how to create ice lanterns. Ice Luminary Magic book and supplies available for purchase. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Jennifer Shea Hedberg, Wintercraft

Time: 6:30-8pm, Thursday, October 24

Registration Deadline: Thursday, October 17

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member