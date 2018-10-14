Ice Sailing Lake Baikal: Siberian Iceboating On the World's Deepest Lake

press release: The Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club is excited to announce an event in conjunction with Hoofer’s Sailing Club at the famous University of Wisconsin Memorial Union. (Sailing iceboats on Lake Mendota to the Union for lunch is part of what makes Madison a unique ice sailing center.) DN ice sailor Dideric van Riemsdijk H467 from the Netherlands will present a program on the annual ice sailing regatta that takes place every spring at one of the planet’s most remote places, Lake Baikal in Siberia. We will have iceboats set up in historic Tripp Commons on the 2nd floor of the Union. Please join us on Sunday, October 14, 2018 for this free event where you can meet up with old friends or learn about the Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club and how to get started in the sport. All are welcome including area iceboat and sailing clubs.