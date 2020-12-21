Ice Skating

media release: Open 7 days a week, weather permitting.

Monday – Friday, 3-9pm

Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3pm “Tot Time” for ages 5 & under.

Note: skate trainers available for individual use

Saturday, 10am-9pm

Sunday10am-6pm

Holiday hours: Closed on Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve, 3-9pm; New Year’s Day,10am-9pm.

Each ticket is valid for 60 minutes of ice time beginning at the time slot selected. Per Public Health Madison Dane County orders, guests must wear a face covering including when on the rink.

RESERVATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE. If The Edgewater must close the rink due to inclement weather or extreme temperatures, guests will be refunded.