Ice Skating
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Open 7 days a week, weather permitting.
Monday – Friday, 3-9pm
Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3pm “Tot Time” for ages 5 & under.
Note: skate trainers available for individual use
Saturday, 10am-9pm
Sunday10am-6pm
Holiday hours: Closed on Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve, 3-9pm; New Year’s Day,10am-9pm.
Each ticket is valid for 60 minutes of ice time beginning at the time slot selected. Per Public Health Madison Dane County orders, guests must wear a face covering including when on the rink.
RESERVATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE. If The Edgewater must close the rink due to inclement weather or extreme temperatures, guests will be refunded.