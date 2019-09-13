press release: The Cap Times Idea Fest returns to the UW-Madison campus for a third year – this time at Memorial Union, the Pyle Center, Music Hall and Wisconsin Alumni Association headquarters. Some two dozen individual sessions about politics, equity, the economy, culture and more will explore the central theme of how to “Reach a Better State.”

Committed speakers so far include Chloe Benjamin, Blair Braverman, Joaquin Castro, Ana Marie Cox, Kathy Cramer, Judy Faulkner, Eric Holder, Rebecca Kleefisch, Scott Klug, Carol Leonnig, Farhad Manjoo, David Maraniss, Alexandra Petri and Catherine Rampell. Full schedule available soon.

Talk with attendees and speakers outside the formal sessions. Additional activities will include a Friday night trivia contest plus a food cart lunch and improv comedy performance Saturday.

Passes are $75 for VIP, $40 for all-weekend, $30 for Saturday-only.