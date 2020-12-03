ONLINE: If It Hasn't Ended Well, It's Just not the End

media release: In this talk, Nidhi Aggarwal will tell you the story of her journey from a traditional Indian family to being an entrepreneur. In her view, it's about creating choice in an environment seemingly without it. Along the way, she learned the value of hard work, stubborn optimism, and treating everything in life as a scientific experiment.

Bio: Nidhi Aggarwal is tech entrepreneur and founded the cloud configuration management startup qwikLABS. qwikLABS was acquired by Google and still remains the exclusive platform used by AWS and Google customers and partners worldwide to create and deploy on-demand lab environments on the cloud. Currently, Nidhi is a board member/advisor/investor in quantum computing, AI and data science startups, and financial institutions. Her work experience includes stints at data integration company Tamr and Mckinsey. Nidhi holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and MS in ECE from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. She holds 7 US patents and was awarded the Early Career Achievement Award by the ECE department at UW-Madison.

RedTalks bring industry technology leaders to campus to share their exciting work and offer an insider perspective.

Tech Spotlight: Technical industry experts and leaders will connect with students and faculty discussing their company’s latest research, product development, and business strategy.

Tech Leadership: Organizational and thought leaders in the tech space will share how they navigated their landscape to develop successful companies, products, and programs. Tech Leadership talks provide insight into successful strategies and include speakers’ vision and predictions for the future.