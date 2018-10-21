press release: On Sunday, October 21, 2018, at 4 PM, professor Igor Lipinski will perform solo piano recital at Mills Concert Hall of UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music.

Mills Hall is at 455 North Park St, Madison, WI 53706

Igor Lipinski

At this FREE CONCERT, Igor Lipinski will perform music by the 19th through 21st century Polish composers: Fryderyk (Frederic) Chopin, Karol Szymanowski, Ignacy Jan Paderewski, Grazyna Bacewicz, Pawel Mykietyn. Since classical music from Poland has been rarely performed in concert halls in Madison, this recital will be a rare occasion to experience Poland's musical heritage and diversity

This event also commemorates 100th anniversary of Poland regaining independence at the conclusion of World War I, after 123 years of its partition and disappearance from the map of Europe. Please join local Polish community in celebrating this joyous occasion through appreciation of beautiful and captivating music from some of the Poland's most important composers.

This event is organized by Polish Student Association of UW-Madison and Mad-PolKA Productions in cooperation and financial support from Lipinski Fund and Polish Heritage Club - Madison, WI as well as Sounds and Notes Foundation from Chicago. Thanks to all the sponsors and community support this concert is FREE and open to the public.

About the performer:

Prof. Igor Lipinski is a Poland native, currently teaching at the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Igor Lipinski at age of 12, won a Grand Prix at the Paderewski Piano Competition for Young Pianists in Poland. He is a musician, piano teacher, performer and also a magician, sometimes surprisingly combining all of his interests together during his performances.

He received Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance from the Northwestern University and since then performed over 100 concerts solo and with orchestras all over US. This will be his first performance in Madison, WI www.igorlipinski.com