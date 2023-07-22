× Expand Dwight Marshall The Iguanas

(2022 critics' pick) Over 30 years and nearly as many albums, The Iguanas of New Orleans play a stormy mixture of Tejano, American southern blues, jazz and R&B, with a large chunk of Caribbean thrown in for good measure. Will Sexton recruited The Iguanas for his band on his 2020 release Don’t Walk the Darkness. On their own, “we’re a dance band,” says drummer Doug Garrison, and the tiny Bur Oak will be a fantastic place for dancers to flood the floor.

$20 ADV / $25 DOS (brunch items a la carte and not part of ticket price).. This is a seated show.

The Bur Oak will be jumping for our first ever New Orleans Brunch on July 22 with the heralded band The Iguanas, long staples of the Big Easy music scene. Come on down and enjoy their amazing tunes.

A fixture of the New Orleans music scene for over two decades, THE IGUANAS' music is an infectious mix of America's musical heritage - Tejano and Conjunto sounds from the Texas/Mexico border region, as best exemplified by the accordion and bajo sexto, the American South's Blues, Jazz and New Orleans R&B, and the fiery passion of the music of the Caribbean and Mexico. Taking their cues from all of these influences and then some, The Iguanas redefine the notion of Americana, crossing cultures, styles, eras... and even languages. It's as if Rue Bourbon, Muscle Shoals and Plaza de Mexico were all within earshot of each other and The Iguanas were the musical conduit between them. It is not surpising then that the members of The Iguanas have (collectively or individually) played or recorded with everyone from Charlie Rich, Alex Chilton, and Willy DeVille to Emmylou Harris, Allen Toussaint, and Pretty Lights.