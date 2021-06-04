media release: Tease Art Gallery encourages appreciation and joy for the arts through direct community enrichment from engagement with original artwork and by creating exhibition opportunities for established and emerging artists that cultivate fellowship and growth. Bjorn Akerblom (ig: @bjornakerblom), Sam Carter, Anwar Floyd-Pruitt (ig: @anwarfp), Annie Kubena (ig: @seed_and_arrow), and Tim Togstad (ig: @timtogstad) will be showing work.

Come for the art, stay for the live music.

6-9pm, Opening Night June 4, Tease Art Gallery, hosted by Quality CBD, 1222 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703. We are hosted by Quality CBD, right across from the Willy St. Coop.

On exhibit 6/4-9/24.