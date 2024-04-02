Ijeoma Oluo

media release: In Be A Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World —and How You Can Too, offers an eye opening, accessible guide to anti-racist activism. Showcasing the leaders who work every day to create systemic change in America, Oluo gives a voice to specific community leaders, providing space for them to share their stories and offer honest wisdom.

Oluo interviewed over 30 movement workers across the US. Looking at many of our most powerful systems education, media, labor, health, housing, policing, and more—she highlights what people are doing to create change for intersectional racial equity. She illustrates various ways in which people can find entryways into change in these same areas or can bring some of this important work being done elsewhere to where they live. This book is educational and will inspire action and change and it will take our conversations on race and racism out of a place of pure pain and trauma, and into a place of loving action. With an emphasis on intersectionality in all forms of activism, Oluo provides a critical analysis of the systemic institutions that govern society. Oluo stresses the need for abolition, the fight for freedom. The need to look to the root cause of social issues and the belief in collective responsibility for those issues.

Be A Revolution emphasizes the importance of hope, determination, and strength during a time when it has never been more critical. In this inspiring book Oluo shares a vital outline for students and movement makers, shaping conversations around justice and equality. Be A Revolution is both an educational tool and a prominent call to action during a time of turbulence, encouraging readers to engage with their communities and examine how they can start creating positive systemic change.

Pre-signed copies of Be A Revolution will be distributed for free to all attendees courtesy of the Wisconsin Book Festival and the Madison Public Library Foundation. There will not be a signing or personalizations.