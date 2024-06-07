media release: BTrue Movement & Dr. Beatz Presents:

ILL-LUMINATION

An Immersive Art Experience & Dr. Beatz Album Release "In Doctor Nation"

Join us for a unique night, bathed in light! We invite you to become part of the art - painted by light in the projection photography booth, or preparing to glow the night away painting yourself (or each other) at our UV Body Painting Station. All within a soundscape crafted by live musicians and DJs.

Live Music:

Drive-a-Tron - www.drive-a-tronmusic.com

NOA and Friends

Dr. Beatz - https://soundcloud.com/drbtz/tracks

Projection Photography Booth:

Tona Williams Art - www.TonaWilliams.com

Arrive early for VIP treatment with our Photographer behind the lens from 7:30-8:30pm, helping you become a part of the art.

Aerial & Fire Performances:

Cutie B - https://linktr.ee/BTrueMovement

Luv Joy - www.instagram.com/luvjoyseamon

UV Body Painting Contest

Late Night DJs:

Josh B Kuhl - www.mixcloud.com/joshbkuhl

Tre Point Five - www.linktr.ee/trepointfive

$12 Cover - Doors 7:30pm

@ Crucible Madison

3116 Commercial Ave

Madison WI 53714

RSVP on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/events/961441335385167