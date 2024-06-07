Ill-Lumination
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: BTrue Movement & Dr. Beatz Presents:
ILL-LUMINATION
An Immersive Art Experience & Dr. Beatz Album Release "In Doctor Nation"
Join us for a unique night, bathed in light! We invite you to become part of the art - painted by light in the projection photography booth, or preparing to glow the night away painting yourself (or each other) at our UV Body Painting Station. All within a soundscape crafted by live musicians and DJs.
Live Music:
Drive-a-Tron - www.drive-a-tronmusic.com
NOA and Friends
Dr. Beatz - https://soundcloud.com/drbtz/tracks
Projection Photography Booth:
Tona Williams Art - www.TonaWilliams.com
Arrive early for VIP treatment with our Photographer behind the lens from 7:30-8:30pm, helping you become a part of the art.
Aerial & Fire Performances:
Cutie B - https://linktr.ee/BTrueMovement
Luv Joy - www.instagram.com/luvjoyseamon
UV Body Painting Contest
Late Night DJs:
Josh B Kuhl - www.mixcloud.com/joshbkuhl
Tre Point Five - www.linktr.ee/trepointfive
$12 Cover - Doors 7:30pm
3116 Commercial Ave
Madison WI 53714
RSVP on Facebook