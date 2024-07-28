Ill Omen, Ex Cathedra, Egödeath

media release: We’ve got a triple-play of thrash metal coming at you for our Sunday matinee show on July 28th starting with Madison’s own Egodeath getting the show off the ground. Hailing from St. Louis, Ex Cathedra will keep the energy rising with their progressive metal sound followed by Iowa’s own Ill Omen finishing the afternoon with an old school thrash metal set to round out the evening. $10 cover at the door, we hope to see you there!