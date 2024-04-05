Image Transfer Techniques
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: For ages 18+; $50.
Whether you're a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, Roann Mathias will guide you through the step-by-step process of transforming your visions into captivating visual narratives by showing you how to create photo transfers to use in your art. This workshop is for 18+ years, and supplies are included.
