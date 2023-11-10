imaginary i reception

media release: November 11, 2023 – April 7, 2024 • Main Galleries, Imprint Gallery

Pairing works from the MMoCA collection with contemporary artists engaged in similar pursuits, imaginary i showcases the artwork of over 20 different artists creating at the intersection of math, science, and the imagination. From an AI powered installation to a visualization of quantum mechanics, experience the unique perspective that artists bring to science, technology, engineering, and math.

An exhibition celebration is scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2023, from 5–8 PM, with an artist talk by Anne Lindberg from 6–7 PM in the Lecture Hall. Lindberg will discuss her installation commissioned by MMoCA and on view in imaginary i, along with her artistic practice. Admission to MMoCA’s galleries and exhibition events is free and open to the public.