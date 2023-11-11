media release: November 11, 2023 – April 7, 2024 • Main Galleries, Imprint Gallery

Pairing works from the MMoCA collection with contemporary artists engaged in similar pursuits, imaginary i showcases the artwork of over 20 different artists creating at the intersection of math, science, and the imagination. From an AI powered installation to a visualization of quantum mechanics, experience the unique perspective that artists bring to science, technology, engineering, and math.