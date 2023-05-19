Imagination Celebration

media release: KICK OFF THE SUMMER WITH CTM!

Join us at MYArts for a "backyard bash" with classic yard games, delicious barbecue, summertime cocktails, and fabulous entertainment!

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROVIDED BY: North and South Seafood & Smokehouse, State Line Distillery, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., and Wine Styles of Sun Prairie

EVENING SCHEDULE

6 PM - Check In

6 - 8 PM - Cocktails, Food, Games, & Silent Auction

8 PM - Program in Starlight Theater

8:45 PM - Dessert and After Party!

SPONSORED BY: Madison Top Company, CG Schmidt, Godfrey + Kahn, SKYJAM, Woodman's Food Markets