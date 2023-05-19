Imagination Celebration
Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: KICK OFF THE SUMMER WITH CTM!
Join us at MYArts for a "backyard bash" with classic yard games, delicious barbecue, summertime cocktails, and fabulous entertainment!
FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROVIDED BY: North and South Seafood & Smokehouse, State Line Distillery, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., and Wine Styles of Sun Prairie
EVENING SCHEDULE
6 PM - Check In
6 - 8 PM - Cocktails, Food, Games, & Silent Auction
8 PM - Program in Starlight Theater
8:45 PM - Dessert and After Party!
SPONSORED BY: Madison Top Company, CG Schmidt, Godfrey + Kahn, SKYJAM, Woodman's Food Markets