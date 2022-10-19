media release: Join Wisconsin’s Green Fire (WGF) and affected local citizens for a 90-minute panel discussion on opportunities for Wisconsin to change the current broken system of passing laws and establishing rules that protect our water, air, and soils. Our panelists will offer insights on ways that we can work to fix the system, and integrate science back into the rule making process.

Panelists will include: Fred Clark - WGF Executive Director, Paul Heinen - WGF Legislative Liaison, Lisa Anderson - Nelsonville, WI, Meleesa Johnson, Marathon County, WI. Director Solid Waste Department, and Mark Thimke – Environmental Lawyer (Ret.) and Co-chair of WGF Contaminants of Emerging Concern Work Group.

There will be a Q&A session in the last part of the webinar.

On September 28, 2022 Wisconsin’s Green Fire released the report: “Imbalance of Power – How Wisconsin is Failing Citizens in Conserving Natural Resources and Protecting our Environment." Visit our website to view the full report at wigreenfire.org/our-publications.