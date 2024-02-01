RSVP for Imbolc Festival

press release: Circle Sanctuary's 2024 Imbolc Festival will be held on Saturday, February 3, from 9:30am-5:30pm at Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve near Barneveld, Wisconsin.

This year's festival activities include workshops, art, poetry, ceremonies, activities for all ages, self-guided Nature walks, and bonfire. Imbolc, an ancient Celtic Fire Festival, celebrates the lengthening of days and the promise of springtime. Advance registration (by Thursday night, February 1) is required. Learn more & register: https:// circlesanctuary.org/imbolc. Cost for in-person attendance is $30 for adults, youth 5 and older is $15, and children under age 5 are free.

Circle Sanctuary is a non-profit international Nature Spirituality resource center and church. Founded in 1974, Circle Sanctuary helps people from many spiritual orientations connect with each other as well as with the spiritual dimensions of Nature.