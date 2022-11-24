× Expand Michael Brosilow The Immersive Van Gogh presentation at a Chicago tour stop.

media release: Lighthouse Immersive is proud to announce the Madison premiere of its highly sought-after art experience Immersive Van Gogh opening Nov. 24, 2022. After selling more than 5 million tickets since its 2020 North American debut, the upcoming opening in Madison will be housed in the Greenway Station Shopping Center (1651 Deming Way) for a limited engagement through Jan. 8, 2023. Tickets will be available beginning Thursday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at vangoghmadison.com with prices starting at $39.99.

"Arts and culture is vital to the economy of each market that Lighthouse Immersive

productions call home, and we are thrilled to bring that magic to Madison, a diverse community of professionals, students, artists and families,” says Corey Ross, co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "The innovative design of the experience enchants and activates the imagination to explore beyond the walls of the space.”

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. The Italian creative team has custom designed their vision to fit the unique architecture of each Immersive Van Gogh venue. The experience was designed by creator and master of immersive art Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the art director. With more than 50 projectors casting 500,000+ square feet of imagery, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

"While van Gogh’s art lived in obscurity throughout his life, his artwork has transcended time and generations because of its unique emotive capabilities and touching technique,” said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh creator. "Time and again, Luca Longobardi and I are thrilled to transform another space into a living legacy of van Gogh’s art.”

Immersive Van Gogh’s arrival in a new market emphasizes the global appeal of immersive art experiences. Recognized as a “must-see…mesmerizing interactive experience” by Architectural Digest and “lavish…artistic spectacle” by the New York Times, Immersive Van Gogh is acclaimed by critics worldwide. Time Out Chicago described the modern exhibit as “the future of experiential art”, and ArtNet hailed the production as “a blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm.” Both beloved paintings and unfamiliar creations are combined to “create mind-blowing imagery [that] brings van Gogh’s best work to life…upping the emotional ante,” as described by the Toronto Sun, and the TODAY Show shared the “breathtaking” and “heavenly” show with audiences.

Each space is designed to enhance the guest experience, so along with the majestic projections and powerful score from creators Massimiliano Siccardi and Luca Longobardi, the exhibit will be adorned with installations from award-winning designer David Korins. Known for his work on hit Broadway musicals such as Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Beetlejuice: The Musical, and, most recently, the 91st Annual Academy Awards, Korins will create custom pieces that reflect the essence of van Gogh and highlight the captivating digital work of Siccardi.

Follow the exhibition on social media on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The Lighthouse Immersive app is available for free on iOS and Android; It includes digital activations designed to augment, personalize and extend each element of the Immersive Van Gogh experience.