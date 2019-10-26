press release: "Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin!" is a traveling exhibit that invites you to meet eight people from Colombia, Honduras, Mexico and Uruguay who live and work in Wisconsin today. Their personal stories remind us of our shared humanity, no matter where our journey began. Press release attached.

Join us for the opening of the exhibit at Madison College - South Goodman Campus on Saturday, October 26, from 3 - 5 PM. Stop by for delicious food and great conversation.

"Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border" was produced by the Wisconsin Humanities Council in partnership with Centro Hispano of Dane County. Learn more about the project and exhibit tour at www. WisconsinImmigrantJourneys.org