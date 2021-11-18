Immigrants to Congress: Create the Path to Citizenship

media release: Grassroots immigrant rights organizations with large bases in key battleground states are coming together to hold a national virtual press conference on Thursday, November 18 at 12:30pm CST to call on Democrats in Congress to disregard the advice of the Senate Parliamentarian and pass the Build Back Better reconciliation bill that includes a path to citizenship this year. These groups will stress the importance of delivering on this campaign promise in order to motivate this key constituency to turnout in 2022, or risk losing their support. Many Latinxs, newly naturalized voters and voters of color turned out in key battleground states across the country in 2020 and helped deliver the presidency and majorities in Congress to Democrats based on their campaign promise to pass a path to citizenship their first year in office.

WHEN: Thursday, November 18 at 12:30pm CST / 1:30pm EST

WHERE: This virtual event will take place on FIRM Action's Facebook Page at this link and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=aHUw-YATecU

WHO: Representatives from each of these grassroots immigrant rights organizations in battleground states will talk about how passing citizenship this year would impact their lives, and how it would help them motivate others to participate in the 2022 elections:

Nadxely Sanchez, member of Voces de la Frontera Action in Wisconsin , the daughter of an immigrant and college student who organized a network of friends and family to turnout to vote in 2020

, the daughter of an immigrant and college student who organized a network of friends and family to turnout to vote in 2020 Oscar Lopez, member of Make the Road Action Pennsylvania

Juan Acosta, member of CASA Action Georgia

A representative from PLAN Action in Nevada

A representative from Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC)

Sulma Arias, Director of Immigration and Power Building for the Fair Immigration Reform Movement Action (FIRM Action)

Voces de la Frontera Action (501c4) is the sister organization of Voces de la Frontera that enables us to have a more active role in lobbying and advocating for laws that improve the lives of immigrants, workers and students. VDLFA endorses candidates that stand with us in the fight for immigrant and racial justice, labor justice, and education rights.

QUE: Organizaciones de Base que luchan por los derechos de los inmigrantes con bases grandes en estados políticamente claves se unirán en una conferencia nacional de prensa el Jueves, 18 de Noviembre a las 12:30pm CST para hacer un llamado a los Demócratas en el Congreso pidiéndoles que ignoren la opinión de la Parlamentaria del Senado y pasen el presupuesto reconciliatorio ‘Build Back Better’ que incluye un camino a la ciudadanía este año. Estos grupos estresan la importancia de cumplir sus promesas de campaña si quieren que estos constituyentes claves salgan a votar en el 2022, o quieren arriesgar a perder su apoyo. Muchos Latinxs, votantes recien naturalizados, y votantes de color salieron a votar en estados claves a traves del pais en el 2020 y ayudaron a los Democratas ganar la presidencia y mayorias en el Congresso por sus promesa de campana de pasar un camino a la ciudadnia en su primer ano en oficina.

CUÁNDO: Jueves, 18 de Noviembre, a las 12:30pm CST/ 1:30 pm EST

DONDE: Este evento virtual se llevará a cabo por Facebook en la página de FIRM Action.

QUIEN: Representantes de cada grupo de base que lucha por los derechos de inmigrantes en estados claves hablaran de como la aprobación de la ciudadanía este año impactará sus vidas, y cómo ayudará a motivarlos a ellos y a otros a participar en las elecciones del 2022.

Nadxely Sanchez, miembro de Voces de la Frontera Action en Wisconsin , quien es la hija de una inmigrante y estudiante universitaria que organizó a su red de amigos y familiares a salir a votar en el 2020.