ONLINE: Immigration and Research: What faculty, postdocs, grad students and administrators need to know about international researchers coming, staying and moving beyond campus

press release: Immigration and Research: What faculty, postdocs, grad students and administrators need to know about international researchers coming, staying and moving beyond campus

THURSDAY, MAY 28, 4-5 P.M.

Many researchers at UW-Madison have an international background. Hear from local experts and international researchers on campus as they share their knowledge and experience regarding obstacles and possible solutions, including recent challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featuring:

Aurelie Rakotondrafara , Plant Pathology

, Plant Pathology Jennifer Taylor , International Faculty and Staff Services

, International Faculty and Staff Services Andreas Velten , Biostatistics and Medical Informatics

, Biostatistics and Medical Informatics Grant Sovern , Quarles & Brady

, Quarles & Brady Moderated by Kieran Furlong, D2P

Find info on the series and a sign-up link here.