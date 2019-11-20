Immigration Stories: The Long Road to Citizenship
St. Dennis Church 409 Dempsey Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Local immigrants from Africa, Asia and Latin America will share their experiences of coming to this country in a panel discussion entitled “Immigration Stories: The Long Road to Citizenship” on Wednesday, November 20, in the Saint Dennis Parish Center. The program will be held from 6:30-8 PM.
Info
St. Dennis Church 409 Dempsey Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Lectures & Seminars