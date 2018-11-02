press release: Concerts of fresh original music, in a great listening room, with no cover charge. That’s what fans will find at the UW Memorial Union’s beautifully renovated Frederic March Play Circle on four Friday evenings this Fall, as the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, Madison Music Collective, and Wisconsin Union Theater present the seventh season of “InDIGenous Jazz,” a series of free concerts showcasing music composed and performed by local and regional jazz musicians. Each concert begins at 7:30 PM, and will include two sets of music and a brief Q&A with each evening’s featured performers.