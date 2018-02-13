RSVP for Impactful Annual Grasses

press release: Seasonal grasses used in garden beds, borders, and containers can offer wonderful color and texture throughout the growing season. Explore a wide range of non-hardy grasses with Mark Dwyer, director of horticulture at Rotary Botanical Gardens, that are worth the 'real estate' in your garden based on their superior performance and impact. A wide range of examples for their use will be discussed, as well as their needs for optimum growth.

Tuesday, February 20, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 13

Cost: $15/$12 member| Course Number: 10-06