ImpactLife Blood Drive

media release: The Phelps Hamus Group, in partnership with Artis REIT, will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 27 at 8215 Greenway Blvd, on the ImpactLife Donor Bus.

Appointments: To donate, please contact ImpactLife Madison at (800) 747 5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 5712 to locate the drive. For more information, contact Sara Musgrave at 608-841-4307.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747 5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 5/2/23 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the provider to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital & Stoughton Health. For more information on how your organization can support the local blood supply by hosting a drive, contact Erica Davidson, Territory Manager, 563-321-9613 or email edavidson@impactlife.org.