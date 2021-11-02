ONLINE: The Importance of Fair Courts

press release: The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is sponsoring a statewide forum to highlight the importance of Fair Courts in Wisconsin. As the District Maps move closer to be being drawn in the Courts, it is important to understand the role courts have played in redistricting in the past, what voters should expect from the courts and what the League has been doing in and out of the courts to ensure Fair Maps.

Join us on November 2, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:00 PM CT for an informative webinar featuring Doug Poland, Stafford Rosenbaum; Doug Keith, Brennan Center, and Debra Cronmiller, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.