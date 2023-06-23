× Expand courtesy MBI Monkey Business Institute troupe members, circa 2021.

press release: Two players own the stage in this captivating longform improv show. A Monkey Business Institute cast favorite, Impromp2 challenges improvisers to dig deep and draw from all their training and experience to create multiple characters, weave storylines and work together to make magic in this daring display of improv dexterity.

Show starts at 8pm, doors open at 7:15pm, third Fridays. $20-$22 includes pizza and salad buffet (vegan/GF options available).