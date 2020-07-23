ONLINE: Improving Health Equity in Wisconsin

press release: The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated health disparities in Wisconsin and across the world. The challenges of equity and systemic racism have been magnified as protests at the death of George Floyd from police brutality ignited a movement for justice, locally and globally. Bringing together diverse campus, community and international voices—including UW faculty, health care providers, public health experts and policy makers—the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) is hosting a new webinar series, “COVID & Equity: What We’ve Learned; Where We Go From Here.”

The series begins July 23 and continues July 30, August 20 and August 27, moving from local to global challenges and lessons learned to planning for the future. The first three panel presentations will be from 9-10 a.m. Central Daylight time.

July 23: “Improving Health Equity in Wisconsin” will examine poverty, race and health in the state’s communities impacted by inequities. Who’s at risk? Who receives care? How can we develop effective, equitable and sustainable partnerships and policies that respect communities and advance their well-being? Sheri Johnson, director of the UW-Madison Population Health Institute, moderates the panel that includes Lisa Peyton Caire, CEO and founder of Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, Paula Tran Inzeo, director of the Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health (MATCH) program, and Lakita Maulson, a UW medical student, class of ’21, in the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine from the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Nation. Register for the webinar here.