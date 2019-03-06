press release: Christine Piette Durrance, an associate professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will discuss her research about improving reproductive, maternal, and infant health through public policy.

Durrance's research focuses on three broad areas: maternal, infant, and reproductive health, risky behavior, and the legal and policy environment. Within these broad areas, Durrance has focused on several recurring themes, including contraception/emergency contraception, unintended pregnancy, abortion and STD rates, maternal and infant health outcomes, alcohol and substance use, medical malpractice and defensive medicine, health insurance mandates, and reactions to managed care.

She is particularly interested in both the intended and unintended consequences that public policy can have on individual behavior.

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Social Science Building, 1180 Observatory Drive, Room 3470

12:30 to 2 p.m.