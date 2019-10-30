press release: 2019 Distinguished Morton L. Mandel Annual Public Lecture

Improving Teaching: One Professor's Experience: A Discussion with Harry Brighouse

Join us for a national conversation about Improving Teaching: Strengthening the College Learning Experience. Groups will convene in several cities to hear Sandy Baum and Michael McPherson, co-editors of the Fall 2019 issue of Dædalus, discuss the importance of high-quality educational experiences for every college student, and the impact these experiences can make on their future. After streaming brief opening remarks from Baum and McPherson in Cambridge, attendees in Madison will join in a live conversation with Harry Brighouse, author of the Dædalus essay, " Becoming a Better College Teacher (If You’re Lucky) ." Brighouse will share highlights about his own efforts to improve as a teacher and provide a rich insight into what it might take to become a better college teacher