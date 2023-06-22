media release: Due to scheduling conflicts, In Community with Madison College, has been rescheduled to June 22. We apologize for any scheduling conflicts this may cause and we hope you can join us later in June.

At Madison College, we believe in being “in community” with our community partners. Being “in community” means participating in the centering and amplifying of the needs of our community. Over the last year, the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations has expanded to further our reach. Our team invites you to a community dinner and gathering to present an update on how we intersect the work we do internally at Madison College with our greater diverse community.

In Community with Madison College serves as an opportunity for community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and other agencies to give feedback and learn about Madison College and how we can continue to build and strengthen our relationship to better serve our community.

Agenda

5:30 PM Check-in and Networking

6:30 PM Welcome- Dr. Jack E. Daniells III, Madison College President

6:45 PM Dinner

7:15 PM Meet the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations

7:45 PM Closing Remarks- Dr. Damira Grady

Vice President of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations

Location: Madison College Truax Campus, Gateway, 1701 Wright Street