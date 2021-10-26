"In Defense of Marxism" Magazine Launch

International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion.

press release: Join us next week, Tuesday, October 26 at Ingraham Hall, Room 115 @ 7:00 PM to help us celebrate the launch of the IMT's new, quarterly theoretical journal, In Defense of Marxism!

More information:

FB event: https://fb.me/e/ Wk3kQDw9

Eventbrite https://bit.ly/imt- launchidom

Website www.imtmadison.org/# launchidom

The theoretical struggle is a key element of the class struggle.

As Lenin explained, without revolutionary theory there can be no revolutionary movement. The In Defense of Marxism magazine is joining the struggle for genuine Marxism as a tool and weapon for all revolutionary class fighters to overthrow capitalism worldwide.

The event will feature Antonio Balmer, from NYC, Marxist Organizer, and member of the Editorial Board of “Socialist Revolution”.

** Antonio Balmer and members of the IMT will hold an informal lunch with UW Campus students that same day from 11 am to noon at Fifth Quarter Studio (2nd floor) In Union South. (Bring Your Own Lunch)"