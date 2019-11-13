In Dialogue: Art and Social Change

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: November 4, 2019 - January 3, 2020, School of Education Gallery, 1000 Bascom Mall. Opening reception on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6:30-8:30 PM. Free and open to the public.

In Dialogue explores themes about the human experience. Utilizing various mediums, we discuss the seemingly intractable dilemmas of our time including waste, environment, violence, and possibilities for a world to embrace, house and support all of life. In Dialogue interrogates existing systems, offers solutions, posits alternatives, and celebrates innovations through the vision of artists in dialogue on these significant issues.

The School of Education building is open Monday-Friday 8-8, Saturday 9-4 and closed on Sundays. It will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

