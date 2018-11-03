In Good Company: Works from Veteran Print Project

press release: Saturday, November 3, 2018-Thursday, January 10, 2019

Reception | Monday, November 12, 5:30- 7 p.m.

Hosted by Yvette M. Pino and Ash Kyrie, Veteran Print Project matches veterans with local printmakers who artistically interpret their experiences and perspectives. The artwork and narratives on display seek to honor and celebrate our veterans, while creating a better and more honest understanding of our world in the spirit of truth-telling and community-building.