press release: The Promega Fall Art Showcase presents ‘In Harmony’ and will feature artist Joe Willie Smith, as well as several artists selected by The Dane Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission’s (Dane Arts) mission to support the arts, history, and culture of Dane County. Joe Willie Smith is a multi-media artist who also create s musical instruments out of found materials. Smith will hold a weeklong residency and will build functional instruments out of found materials at Promega.

Joe will also be exploring music in harmony with the Madison community. Additionally, he will be performing and playing his creations at the reception and symposium.

Dane Arts exhibiting artists include:

Aaron Laux | Barbara Westfall | Daniella Willett-Rabin | Joseph Taylor

Jennika Bastian | Mark Weller | Dan Gardiner | Jaroslava Sobiskova

OPENING RECEPTION & SYMPOSIUM TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019: Symposium 3:30 pm | Reception 4 :30 pm–6:30 pm. Musical performance by Joe Willie Smith and other local musicians

EXHIBIT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC SEPTEMBER 17 – JANUARY 3, 2020

Monday through Friday 8:00 am –4:00 pm. Groups larger than ten by appointment only: 608.443.3098