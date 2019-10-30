press release: MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. This year’s series includes Lucio Castro’s End of the Century, an alluring art-house romance set in sunsoaked Barcelona. End of the Century begins with a seemingly casual hookup that spirals backward and forward into a decades-spanning relationship with no clear beginning or end. Lucio Castro’s open-ended meditation on missed connections and lives shared is a kindred spirit of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise series.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Spotlight Cinema is curated by Mike King, and is a program of MMoCA’s education department. Visit mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema for details.

OCTOBER 30, 2019 • 7 PM: In My Room (2018, Germany, 119 min., Digital)

Dir: Ulrich Köhler; Cast: Hans Löw, Elena Radonicich

Ulrich Köhler’s In My Room is an exploration of fate, freedom, and self-discovery. Armin may be approaching middle age, but his life has been stalled for decades. All his problems are wiped away when he wakes up one day to find that all of humanity has inexplicably vanished. Apparently the last man on Earth, this schlubby slacker has no option but to transform into a rugged survivalist, begging the question: could the apocalypse be Armin’s second chance at life? In German with English subtitles.

“Horrifying, hilarious, and deeply humane.” - Sight & Sound

“Critic’s Choice! Wondrously wry… a mysterious and surprising movie about the frustration of the unseen and the poignancy of paths not taken.” - Los Angeles Times