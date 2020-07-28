press release: In-Person Absentee Voting Begins Tuesday

City of Madison voters may cast absentee ballots at drive-up voting locations beginning Tuesday, July 28. Absentee voting locations were established based on a Pandemic Voting Access Equity Analysis conducted after the April Election.

The Clerk’s Office worked with Public Health to develop a safe voting plan for the fall elections. Part of that plan is to offer absentee voting outdoors. Voters are encouraged to check the Clerk’s Office website or call the Clerk’s Office before heading to an absentee voting site in inclement weather.

Voters may use their own blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their ballot. If planning to use their own pen, the voter should wave their pen at the absentee ballot clerk approaching their vehicle.

Absentee clerks will be wearing facemasks and high visibility vests. They will disinfect pens, clipboards, and envelope sealers after each use. The absentee clerks will be able to check voter ID through the voter’s vehicle window. If the voter needs to register to vote, the absentee clerk will be able to view the voter’s proof of address through the vehicle window.

The Clerk’s Office reminds voters that the August primary is the election where you must pick a political party and vote for only candidates within that party.

Dates and locations as of July 27 (updates here):

Madison College Truax Campus, Human & Protective Services Parking Lot, 1701 Pearson Street, Weekdays July 28 - August 7, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Madison College South Campus, 2429 Perry Street (far west side of parking lot, along Perry Street), Weekdays July 28 - August 7, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin Street, Weekdays July 28 - 31, 2:00 - 6:00 pm; Saturday, August 1, 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park Street (line up on to the right of the line of cones parallel with Park Street facing the library), Saturday, August 1, 12:00 -4:00 pm; Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Avenue, Weekdays, July 28 - 31, 2:00 - 6:00 pm; Saturday, August 1, 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Avenue, Weekdays, July 28 - August 7, 2:00 - 6:00 pm; Saturday, August 1, 12:00 - 4:00 pm; Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road, Weekdays, July 28 - August 7, 2:00 - 6:00 pm;

Saturday, August 1, 12:00 - 4:00 pm; Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, Weekdays, August 3 - 7, 2:00 - 6:00 pm; Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Saturday, August 1, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday, August 2, 1:00 - 4:00 pm

Lake Edge UCC & Christ The Solid Rock Church, 4200 Buckeye Road, Saturday, August 1, 2:00 - 6:00 pm; Sunday, August 2, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Penn Park, 2101 Fisher Street, Saturday, August 1, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday, August 2, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road, Saturday, August 1, 12:00 - 4:00 pm; Sunday, August 2, 12:00 - 4:00 pm

Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard, Saturday, August 1, 12:00 - 4:00 pm; Sunday, August 2, 12:00 - 4:00 pm

The Clerk’s Office is finalizing plans for absentee voting on campus the week of August 3 and will announce the hours and locations later the week of July 27.Voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot. The following types of ID are accepted under state law:

- Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/06/2018 (date of the last November election)

- Wisconsin photo ID issued by the Department of Transportation expiring after 11/06/2018

- U.S. passport (book or card) expiring after 11/06/2018

- Military ID card expiring after 11/06/2018

- Certificate of Naturalization issued within the last two years

- Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID card receipt

- ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

- ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains an issuance date, a student signature, and an expiration date within two years of issuance; card must be accompanied by proof of current enrollment

- Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card

Out-of-state driver licenses, out-of-state ID cards, faculty ID cards, and high school ID cards are not acceptable forms of voter identification under Wisconsin law. The address on your ID does not matter when proving identity. The name on the ID, however, must reasonably conform to the name on the poll book. When voting, it doesn’t matter if the ID complies with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. The federal REAL ID Act has nothing to do with elections.

​​​​​​​

The Dane County Voter ID Coalition is available to help voters apply for a free Wisconsin ID card. They can even set up a free cab ride to the DMV. The Dane County Voter ID Coalition hotline is (608) 285-2141.