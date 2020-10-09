In Remembrance of George Floyd

media release: The Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Art Committee will project the last words of George Floyd on the outside of Memorial Union Oct. 8 from 7-9 p.m.

The display’s debut will include brief remarks by Natalia Lugovskaya, the WUD Art Committee director, and Michael Johnson, the president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, outside of Memorial Union at 7 p.m. The remarks will also be livestreamed on the WUD Art Committee’s Instagram account. The Committee is grateful to Johnson for bringing forward the idea to create this display. The Committee asks that those who visit the display at Memorial Union practice physical distancing and wear a mask or another form of face covering. Visitors’ assistance in creating a safe viewing experience is greatly appreciated.

This effort will be followed by the debut of a WUD Art Committee-hosted protest photography exhibition, called “We Still Here,” by Kenechi Unachukwu on Oct. 9 in Gallery 1308 at Union South. The Committee will provide additional information about this exhibition at union.wisc.edu/art soon.

For the WUD Art Committee’s statement on projecting Floyd’s last words on Memorial Union, visit the Committee’s Instagram account or Facebook page.