press release: Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez will tomorrow, Tues., Jan. 3, 2023, deliver their 2023 Inaugural addresses live from the Wisconsin State Capitol during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony. The State Capitol will be open to the public. Pre-ceremony entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. The official swearing-in ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. In addition to delivering their speeches live in the Rotunda of the State Capitol, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the governor’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.