InBusiness Expo & Conference

press release: Imagine a day with over 1,000 face-to-face connections, the room abuzz with the excitement of burgeoning business opportunities and innovative solutions. Now, add in a keynote with customer service insight from one of the world's leading brands, and three professional development opportunities for your team.

This is the In Business Expo & Conference. This is where Madison does business.

8:30 - 9:30 a.m.: Welcome Reception

Start your day at the expo networking with other keynote attendees before the presentation gets underway. Coffee and pastries will be available.

9:30 - 11 a.m.: Keynote - Delivering World-Class Customer Service - Lessons From the Mouse

Presented by Dennis Snow, customer service expert with 20 years of experience with Disney

11 a.m.: Exhibit Hall Opens: Discover products and services from over 100 business-to-business exhibitors.

12 - 12:45 p.m.: Seminar: Learning From 7 Bad Habits of Highly Ineffective Leaders

Presented by Laura V. Page, director of leadership and management programs at UW-Madison's Division of Continuing Studies

1:30 - 2:15 p.m.: Seminar: Does Your Brand Need a Refresh?

Presented by Todd LaBeau, SVP and head of digital, and Lindsay Ferris, SVP and chief marketing strategist at Lindsay, Stone and Briggs

3 - 3:45 p.m.: Seminar: Selling in 2020 - Mastering the Changing Sales Landscape

Presented by Chuck West, former program director of lecturer for sales, advanced management, and leadership training at UW-Madison's School of Business, Center for Professional and Executive Development

4 - 5:30 p.m.: Happy Hour at the Expo: Plan your evening happy hour at the expo! Stop by drink and hors d'oeuvres stations throughout the expo hall while mingling with attendees and exhibitors.

5:30 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Closes