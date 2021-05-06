ONLINE: Inclusive Leadership Conference

media release: The Inclusive Leadership Conference invites attendees to learn how we can think about leadership in new and different ways. Our speakers will teach you tools to use in the workplace to be a more inclusive leader, especially for trans and queer people, Black, Indigenous, people of color, women and people with disabilities.

The Conference is open to all who want to grow as more inclusive leaders. A leader is someone who positively influences a group toward an inspiring vision or goal: no title, or position is necessary to make a difference. Collectively, we need to expand our idea of who and what a leader is and should be. No cost to attend for city of Madison & Public Health Madison Dane County Employees. Non-city employees: $50 per day or $150 for the four-day conference series

What You’ll Learn

Leadership development – Participate in interactive workshops to challenge your assumptions about leadership

Valuable insights – Learn from experts with life experience on how to face our own biases, address inequalities, and re-imagine inclusive workplaces

Tips and Proven Strategies –Strategies to practice and add to your toolkit

Connection – Engage with a diverse community and learn from shared personal and professional experiences

The city of Madison involved those who are most impacted by exclusionary practices in the decision making for this conference. We did so by including employees who feel an affinity with the topic to choose the speakers for each day. We want to gather attendees to explore their own unique leadership and hold space for supporters/allies to learn in solidarity.

Topics: May 6: Disability & Leadership; May 13: Trans & Queer Leadership; May 20: Women & Leadership; May 27: Race & Leadership.

If you are in need of accommodations or have any additional questions including technical support to participate in the conference, please indicate your needs during registration or contact Organizational Development a week before the conference.

Live closed captioning will be available throughout the conference for all attendees.