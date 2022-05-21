The Incorruptibles, Madtown Mannish Boys

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Madtown Mannish Boys

media release: The Incorrupitbles are a vocal-driven trio from Milwaukee playing roots rock & roll, rockabilly, and other American roots music.

**theincorruptiblesband.com/home.html**

The Madtown Mannish Boys are a Madison-based Blues band who are steeped in Chicago-style Blues, including artists like Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Otis Spann, Paul Butterfield, and Little Walter. They perform with raw exuberance and driving rhythms that make you want to boogie. Some of their tunes are harmonica-driven, played with gritty fervor and intense energy. Others are soulful ballads, heavily influenced by the likes of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. This mix of styles and genres makes for an entertaining and dynamic show that you won’t want to miss.

**madtownmannishboys.com**

6 – 8:30 Incorruptibles

9 – late Mannish Boys