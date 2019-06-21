Independents Week Kick-off

press release: In conjunction with the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA), Dane Buy Local members are encouraging the public to “buy local” and declare June 21 – July 4, 2019, Independents Week. "Local businesses make Dane County unique from any where else in the country.” stated Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray. “Independents Week is an opportunity to celebrate local entrepreneurs working hard in Madison, Dane County and South-Central Wisconsin.”

“It’s a time to reflect on the importance of economic democracy and community self-determination by celebrating our nation’s locally-owned, independent businesses,” affirmed AMIBA director Jennifer Rockne.

“Dane Buy Local joins other Independent Business Alliances (IBA’s) across the country. We have thousands of independent business owners in Dane County. We celebrate these great businesses, large and small who exemplify the depth, diversity, and economic impact of the business community in south central Wisconsin,” said Colin Murray.

“It’s the perfect time to celebrate the spirit of independence in entrepreneurship. These locally owned businesses are run by our friends and neighbors. We not only value their uniqueness but also their character, as they step up when there’s a need in our communities by offering their time, talents, goods, and services. Let’s return their support with our own.” said Amy Johnson, president of Dane Buy Local.

Members of the press and public are invited to an Independents Week press conference to kick off the Independents Week campaign on Friday, June 21, 11:30 a.m., at Beans n Cream Bakehouse, 1120 W. Main St, Sun Prairie. Featured speakers include County Executive Joe Parisi, Sun Prairie Wisconsin State Senator Mark Miller, Mayor Paul Esser, and Dan Kennelly, Manager Economic Development, City of Madison. Also, local business owners from Beans n Cream, Cannery Wine, The Bank of Sun Prairie, and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, the public is invited to a Dane Buy Local Independents Week Business Expo. More than 60 locally-owned, independent businesses will be exhibiting on Tuesday, June 25, at The Village on Park - 2300 Park St, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“The expo will provide an opportunity to learn about the many businesses in our area that help sustain an economic climate full of diversity and individual choice,” said Colin Murray. “I invite the community to add its support by coming to the expo during Independents Week.”

Independents Week is presented by Boardman & Clark. Additional support is being provided by the Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, and the Madison Gas & Electric Foundation.

Dane Buy Local is affiliated with the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and is part of a national movement of communities rallying to support their independent businesses and ensuring the opportunity to operate an independent business endures. Dane Buy Local creates a sustainable, vital local economy through education, collaboration, and promotion, as a non-profit member organization.