Indie Arcade III

press release: Indie Arcade comes through Robinia Courtyard one more time to celebrate the indie game community with a night of submitted indie titles, food, drinks, music, and fun!

Games:

Emerald Shores

Evergarden/Unnanounced Flippfly Game

Risk System

Cosmo's Quickstop

Bombsworders

Platinum Kill

The Moon Fields

Real Winners: Victoryball

Grease Monkeys

Nodoku

As well as some games from Mooncat Arcade to round off the night.