Indie Arcade III

to Google Calendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Indie Arcade comes through Robinia Courtyard one more time to celebrate the indie game community with a night of submitted indie titles, food, drinks, music, and fun!

Games:

Emerald Shores

Evergarden/Unnanounced Flippfly Game

Risk System

Cosmo's Quickstop

Bombsworders

Platinum Kill

The Moon Fields

Real Winners: Victoryball

Grease Monkeys

Nodoku

As well as some games from Mooncat Arcade to round off the night.  

Info
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Indie Arcade III - 2018-10-11 18:00:00