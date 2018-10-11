Indie Arcade III
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Indie Arcade comes through Robinia Courtyard one more time to celebrate the indie game community with a night of submitted indie titles, food, drinks, music, and fun!
Games:
Emerald Shores
Evergarden/Unnanounced Flippfly Game
Risk System
Cosmo's Quickstop
Bombsworders
Platinum Kill
The Moon Fields
Real Winners: Victoryball
Grease Monkeys
Nodoku
As well as some games from Mooncat Arcade to round off the night.
Info
