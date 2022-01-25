ONLINE: Indigenous Storytelling

press release: Join the Wisconsin Historical Society for a webinar with Native American storyteller and poet Michael Laughing Fox Charette. Michael, a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (located in Northern Wisconsin), engages and delights diverse audiences with poetry, flute, drum, and storytelling performances that weave Indigenous teachings into a modern day context. His strong respect for all cultures resonates in his performances.

As a self-taught Native flute player, Michael enhances his stories with hauntingly beautiful flute and drum performance. Growing up surrounded by the beauty of Lake Superior and the woods led him to dedicate his gifts as an artist to gently teaching about Native history, culture, and spirituality. His work as both a visual and performance artist is varied and tied together by the traditional wisdom of the Anishinaabe people, which is respectfully incorporated into his work. Michael captivates audiences with his authentic, relaxed style.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Advance registration is required by noon on Jan. 25. Registration will open soon. A Zoom link for the webinar will be sent after registration.