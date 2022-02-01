RSVP for Indigenous Storytelling Series

press release: In Ojibwe culture, winter is storytelling season. The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating that by featuring Ojibwe storytellers in a four-part virtual series every Tuesday evening from Jan. 25 - Feb.15, 2022.

On Feb. 1, join us for a webinar with Edith Leoso, a Bad River Tribal member and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. Leoso has presented on Tribal Historic Preservation to a variety of audiences, on a local, regional, national, and international level. She is the co-author of "Ganawendan Ginibiminaan: Mobilizing with the Bad River Ojibwe Community for Watersheds-At-Risk." Her story is published in "Love Wisconsin," by Love Wisconsin, Inc. She was recently featured in the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) Report, an online interactive paper. She is also featured in the YouTube video "Stewards of all Creation." In 2010, Leoso received her Associate of Arts degree from the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Advance registration is required by noon on Feb. 1.