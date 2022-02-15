RSVP for Indigenous Storytelling Series

press release: In Ojibwe culture, winter is storytelling season. The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating that by featuring Ojibwe storytellers in a four-part virtual series every Tuesday evening from Jan. 25 - Feb.15, 2022.

Feb. 15: Leon C. Valliere, also known as Ozaawaagosh, is a recognized elder and ceremonial leader who currently serves the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians as director of the Ojibwe Language Program. Teaching in the Lac du Flambeau Public School, Lakeland Union High School, and Lac du Flambeau community, Mr. Valliere serves students of all ages. In addition, Mr. Valliere also provides instruction, consultation, and curriculum to other Ojibwe language programs in the region.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Advance registration is required by noon on Feb. 1.