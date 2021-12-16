media release: Biindigen//Welcome!

Indigenous Winter Market at giige December 16 and 17 from 6-9pm:

Please join us celebrating local and regional Indigenous artists, makers, and producers at our first ever winter market! Items include jewelry, teas, traditional foods, basketry, paintings, textiles, and more with at least 10 Tribal Nations represented. Check back on this event and our Facebook and Instagram pages for upcoming vendor profiles and photos!

For Indigenous artists, makers, or producers interested in vending, please fill out the form available in our bio/about section on giige's page or email us at gigiigemin@giige.co. Some spaces are still available, and giige does not charge a tabling fee or percentage of sales.